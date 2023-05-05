Learn how to Prioritize Your Mental Health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 got a preview of the Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham County’s annual meeting.

This year’s theme is Hope and Healing and features guests such as U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and Michael Hahn.

Sarah Larry gave Rachelle Legrand a preview of what is to come in this year’s report and you can watch it all on WILX Sunday May 7th at 10am.

