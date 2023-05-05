City of Mason scheduling 6-week hydrant flushing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason will begin hydrant flushing on May 8, and the process will continue for about six weeks.

Mason’s Department of Public Works will flush fire hydrants between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday to have the least impact on residents.

The process can cause temporary discolored water. Residents who experience this, can:

Flush cold tap water for three to five minutes until the water runs clear

Consider running an empty load through your washing machine

The hydrant flushing process is expected to end on June 16.

For questions or concerns, contact customer service at 517.676.9155 or info@mason.mi.us.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.