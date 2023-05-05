Busy weekend ahead for East Lansing as MSU students celebrate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s graduation weekend at Michigan State University. More than 9,500 Spartan graduates will be celebrating this weekend.

While it is a great weekend to celebrate everything Michigan State students have accomplished in receiving their degrees, it’s also a time to be vigilant with the influx of people on and around campus.

Police at Michigan State said it’s important to remember—if you see something, say something.

Department spokesperson Dana Whyte said there’s nothing new they plan on doing in the wake of the shooting in February. But there’s still a need to watch for anything suspicious.

“We always encourage our community,” said Whyte. “If you see something, then say something, and don’t just assume that someone else may report a crime or report something suspicious. So if you see something, you can always call us at our non-emergency number emergencies call 911, but we’re here, and we want people to reach out to us if they happen to see anything or need help regarding their safety.”

And you’ve got graduation but also a great weekend to celebrate—and of course, Cinco De Mayo on Friday is all the more cause for the celebration.

There will be three ceremonies on May 5 starting at 9 a.m.

The celebrations kick off with the students graduating with master’s receiving their degrees at 9 a.m.

Undergraduates will celebrate their graduation at the Breslin Center at 1 p.m.

Following that, the doctoral students will get their degrees at 3:30 p.m.

During these spring commencement ceremonies, Michigan State University will honor the victims of February’s mass shooting victims—Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Vernor—with posthumous bachelor’s degrees. They will forever be Spartans.

Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser (WILX)

