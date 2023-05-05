Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop
Lansing’s new extreme playground opens
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing, suspect arrested
Lansing man stabbed, arrested in alleged assault incident
East Lansing police officers accused of violating rules during Meijer shooting

Latest News

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
Ten out of Ten
Ten out of Ten May 5, 2023
Traffic alert: I-94 to see lane closures in Jackson County
Momination
Shane and Michael Mom-inate Their Moms