19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a U-Haul vehicle late Thursday night.

Lansing Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking near 600 West Willow Street just after 11 p.m. on May 4 when a U-Haul vehicle struck her.

The woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital and is now stable.

Lansing Police confirm they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

