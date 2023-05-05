12-year-old reported missing from Oakland County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help finding a boy missing from Pontiac.

The sheriff’s office reports Demar Johnson, 12, was last seen Tuesday at his home in the 60 block of Carr street in Pontiac.

He was reported missing after his father returned home and found the door left open and saw video of Demar packing his belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Demar is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Demar’s whereabouts or may have seen him recently is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

