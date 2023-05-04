Warmer days are here and a preview of Studio 10!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor Gattoni to preview what’s ahead on a May the 4th edition of Studio 10, including a preview of Cedar Point’s 2023 season, how to have the best Kentucky Derby hat, and how you can ‘Mominate’ the special lady in your life! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has details on a lovely weekend ahead and the News 10 teams shares what they’re working on for 90 minutes of local news starting with First at 5.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids

Latest News

Warm weather sticks around
Cedar Point opening for 154th season
Cedar Point opening for 154th season, unveils The Boardwalk
Advocates against child marriage will gather on the state Capitol steps to protest child and...
Veils and chains: advocates protest child marriage in Lansing
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
He’s not in A2 anymore: Dickinson commits to Kansas