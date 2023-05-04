Verlander’s return to CoPa spoiled by Tigers

DETROIT (WILX) - It wasn’t the debut Justin Verlander was hoping for as his former team swept his New York Mets with a 2-0 win Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. It was JV’s debut in the Mets uniform and the first time the Tigers hosted the team since 2016.

Detroit’s win over the Mets came the day after another win over another former Tiger, Max Scherzer. Wednesday afternoon Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen led the Tigers to a 8-1 win over “Mad Max.”

The future Hall of Famer, who started the season on the injured list due to a muscle strain in his upper back, gave up back-to-back home runs in the 1st to set the tone for the rest of Thursday’s matchup. Riley Green and Javier Baez both hit solo homers in front of a crowd that filled up just under half of Comerica Park.

Those fans in attendance crowded around the bullpen as the 40-year-old former Tiger warmed up in the bullpen. While he started out shaky, Verlander settled into true Cy Young-winner form, giving up a walk and two runs on five hits while striking out five over a 79-pitch outing.

Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings, tallying his 1,000th career strikeout as Detroit notched a three-game sweep to move to 13-17, sitting third in the AL Central.

The Tigers aim to ride their momentum to St. Louis for a three-game stint against the Cardinals and travel to Cleveland for three more before hosting Seattle May 12-14.

