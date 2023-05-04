Veils and chains: advocates protest child marriage in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates against child marriage will gather on the state Capitol steps to protest child and forced marriages in Michigan. Dressed in wedding gowns with arms chained and mouths taped shut, they are calling on legislators to pass legislation to end child marriage in Michigan.

The nonprofit organization Unchained At Last, which is comprised of survivors, is leading the protest.

Speakers at the event include:

Sen. Sarah Anthony, legislative champion

Rep. Kara Hope, legislative champion

Fraidy Reiss, Founder/Executive Director, Unchained At Last

Becca Powell, Director of Advocacy and Outreach, Unchained At Last

Denise Sylvester, Co-Chair, Zonta International District 15

Michele Hanash, Director of Policy and Women’s Programs, AHA Foundation

Courtney Kosnik, child marriage survivor

Arlene Nyhof, child marriage survivor

Nina Van Harn, forced marriage survivor

