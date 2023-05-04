Veils and chains: advocates protest child marriage in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates against child marriage will gather on the state Capitol steps to protest child and forced marriages in Michigan. Dressed in wedding gowns with arms chained and mouths taped shut, they are calling on legislators to pass legislation to end child marriage in Michigan.

The nonprofit organization Unchained At Last, which is comprised of survivors, is leading the protest.

Speakers at the event include:

  • Sen. Sarah Anthony, legislative champion
  • Rep. Kara Hope, legislative champion
  • Fraidy Reiss, Founder/Executive Director, Unchained At Last
  • Becca Powell, Director of Advocacy and Outreach, Unchained At Last
  • Denise Sylvester, Co-Chair, Zonta International District 15
  • Michele Hanash, Director of Policy and Women’s Programs, AHA Foundation
  • Courtney Kosnik, child marriage survivor
  • Arlene Nyhof, child marriage survivor
  • Nina Van Harn, forced marriage survivor

