Staudt’s Rising Stars: Beckett Houghton

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Beckett Houghton from Leslie.

He is a three-sport athlete who plays basketball, baseball and football.

He also is a manager for the Leslie girls’ basketball team.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

