Staudt on Sports LIVE: JV’s Mets debut spoiled by Tigers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his take on the Detroit Tigers spoiling Justin Verlander’s debut in a New York Mets uniform. The Tigers swept the Mets with a 2-0 win Thursday afternoon.
