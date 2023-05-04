Staudt on Sports LIVE: JV’s Mets debut spoiled by Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his take on the Detroit Tigers spoiling Justin Verlander’s debut in a New York Mets uniform. The Tigers swept the Mets with a 2-0 win Thursday afternoon.

