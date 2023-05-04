News 10 announces ‘First at 4′ starting May 8

Starting Monday, May 8, join anchor Taylor Gattoni for News 10 First at 4.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, May 8, News 10 is expanding our commitment to local news coverage.

Viewers can join anchor Taylor Gattoni every weekday starting at 4 p.m. for your first look at the day’s biggest stories and live interviews with local newsmakers on First @ 4. Joining Taylor will be Meteorologists Justin Bradford and Colton Cichoracki with the First Alert Forecast.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our team has put in to make First @ 4 a fantastic product,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark, “And we’re excited to provide viewers with local news starting an hour earlier.”

Recently, Gattoni was named the anchor of News 10 Today at 11 and can also be seen on News 10′s digital platforms streaming breaking news and live events.

“I’m looking forward to bringing viewers live interviews for ‘Mid-Michigan Matters’ on Mid-Michigan’s only 4 p.m. newscast,” said Gattoni. “It’s exciting to be part of a team that has core values that connect with our community.”

Here will be our new daytime lineup starting Monday, May 8:

  • 11:00 a.m.:  News 10 Today at 11am
  • 11:30 a.m.:  Paid Programming
  • 12:00 p.m.:  NBC News Daily
  • 1:00 p.m.:  Rachael Ray
  • 2:00 p.m.:  The Kelly Clarkston Show
  • 3:00 p.m.:  Studio 10
  • 4:00 p.m.:  News 10 First at 4
  • 4:30 p.m.:  Jeopardy!
  • 5:00 p.m.:  News 10 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m.:  News 10 at 5:30
  • 6:00 p.m.:  News 10 at 6

