National Day of Prayer unites people of multiple faiths in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers and people from across Michigan observed the National Day of Prayer on the steps of the State Capitol Thursday.

President Harry Truman first proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952. President Ronald Reagan moved the observance to the first Thursday of May, where it has remained since.

“The bible talks about unity, it says prayers cannot be answered unless two or three are gathered together in his name. So, when there’s a spirit of unity, then God is in our midst,” said Sylvia Williams, with the National Day of Prayer Task Force. “There’s a lot of division in the world, in the building behind me, even within the body of Christ, there’s a lot of division but on this particular day, we gather together with one purpose and one mind, that is to seek God.”

The National Day of Prayer is not just recognized by Christians, people of multiple faiths take part as an expression of their spirituality.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.