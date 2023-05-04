Mt. Pleasant, tribal police departments seek missing woman

Patricia Leigh Jackson
Patricia Leigh Jackson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen April 23 near Mt. Pleasant.

According to authorities, Patricia Leigh Jackson was reported missing to police outside the Isabella Indian Reservation boundaries. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Jackson is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Patricia Leigh Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000 or the Tribal Dispatch at 989-775-4700.

