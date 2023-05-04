Missing man last seen in February found dead in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who was reported missing in March has been found dead in the city of Flint.

Todd James Walsh, 27, was last seen on Feb. 1 and was reported missing in March.

On Thursday, May 4, the Flint Police Department said Walsh was found dead on April 27 in the 4000 block of Dort Highway.

His cause of death is pending results of the medical examiner’s investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Flint Police Det. Kelly at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.