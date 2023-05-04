Mid-Michigan to welcome new performing arts center

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new performing arts center is coming to Mid-Michigan near the Eastwood Towne Center.

The performing arts center will be located at the new Sycamore Creek Church campus that’s being renovated on Lake Lansing Road. It will allow local theatre companies to host plays and other types of shows.

Pastor Tom Arthur expressed his excitement about the project.

“All the time, churches are sitting empty for most of the week. We wanted this building to be an asset to the community,” Arthur said. “Churches have stages, churches have lights, churches have sound, churches have kitchens, churches have space. We just want to share that with the community.”

The grand opening for the performing arts center is set for October 1st.

