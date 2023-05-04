Michigan lawmakers call for updated child safety seat guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers proposed new legislation Thursday that aims to clarify child safety seat guidelines.

They said it’s about bringing the rules in line with federal and industry standards. The new bills would provide children with greater protection by calling for regulations based on the best federal and manufacturer recommendations, instead of age.

“We are one of only a handful of states that do not have guidelines matching or exceeding the industry and federal standard,” said Rep. Carrie Rheingans. “These bills provide car seat and booster seat safety standards for children across various age, weight and height ranges. We want to make sure our laws reflect what pediatricians are already telling parents.

If drivers get a ticket for not having the correct safety seat, there is a $10 fine that can be waived if they update their child’s seat and speak with a child seat safety inspector.

