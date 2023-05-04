Michigan Center Eagles hosts comedian Andy Kern and Bob Jay

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you want a good laugh to start your weekend, head to Jackson for the Comedy Extravaganza.

Comedian Andy Kern and the “Man of 99 Voices” Bob Jay will perform Friday at the Michigan Center Eagles.

The event runs from 7-9 p.m. and is open to everyone.

More information can be found on the Experience Jackson website.

