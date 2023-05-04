Lansing’s new extreme playground opens

It’s one of a kind
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing has found a unique solution to get kids out of the house and exercising. A brand new, one-of-a-kind playground called the FitCore Extreme Playground opened Thursday, designed specifically for children between the ages of five and 12.

Background: New extreme playground coming to Lansing

Located just outside the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, it’s the only one of its kind in Lansing. The playground features an obstacle course-like design with a peg bridge for upper body strength and an angled beam to help improve balance.

The FitCore Extreme Playground is a place where kids can test and improve their agility, strength and balance.

Paul Anderson expressed excitement for his children to try something different.

“This course specifically inspires like parkour, and my oldest son is really interested in parkour,” Anderson said. “And so, I’m just happy for him to be able to play here and experience a different thing.”

The FitCore Extreme Playground will be open from dusk to dawn and is located on the south side of the city at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.

