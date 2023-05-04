Lansing’s Ebersole Center receives 80-acre land gift worth $1 million

Ebersole Center
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District’s Ebersole Center in Wayland will nearly double in size after receiving an 80-acre gift of land.

The school district announced Thursday that the Ebersole Foundation has donated land adjacent to the center, worth roughly $1 million.

Ebersole Foundation Chair Donna Old said about 400 people across Mid-Michigan had helped raise the funds needed to buy the land.

“Special recognition should be given to the Dart Foundation, along with Kellie and Marylin Dean for their leadership gifts,” Old said.

“On behalf of the Lansing School District, our Board of Education and the Ebersole Education Center staff, I want to sincerely thank the Ebersole Foundation for this incredible, generous gift that will reshape our environmental education program at the Ebersole Center for generations to come,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

The Ebersole Environmental Education Center was founded in the 1970s as a campground. It aims to empower people to connect with nature through education and recreation.

More information can be found on its official website.

