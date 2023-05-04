Lansing to see multiple street closures during Sikh Day Parade and Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several streets in Downtown Lansing will be impacted by the Sikh Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.

According to city officials, multiple roadways will see closures beginning at about 9:30 a.m.

Capitol Avenue will be closed from Ottawa Street to Saginaw Street

Ionia Street will be closed from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue

Shiawassee Street will be closed from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue

The southernmost traffic lane on Saginaw Street will be closed from Seymour Street to Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue will be closed from Ionia Street to Saginaw Street with a northbound right turn lane remaining open onto eastbound Shiawassee Street

The closures will last until about 5 p.m.

