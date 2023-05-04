Lansing to see multiple street closures during Sikh Day Parade and Festival
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several streets in Downtown Lansing will be impacted by the Sikh Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.
According to city officials, multiple roadways will see closures beginning at about 9:30 a.m.
- Capitol Avenue will be closed from Ottawa Street to Saginaw Street
- Ionia Street will be closed from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue
- Shiawassee Street will be closed from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue
- The southernmost traffic lane on Saginaw Street will be closed from Seymour Street to Grand Avenue
- Grand Avenue will be closed from Ionia Street to Saginaw Street with a northbound right turn lane remaining open onto eastbound Shiawassee Street
The closures will last until about 5 p.m.
More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.
