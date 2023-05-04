Lansing man stabbed, arrested in alleged assault incident

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stabbed in the head in a self-defense incident, according to Lansing Police.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Hunters Ridge Drive on May 4 at around 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the head in a self-defense incident from a fight where he allegedly was the aggressor.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested on assault charges.

