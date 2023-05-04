Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for four people after they ran off during a traffic stop near Jolly Road early Thursday morning.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said officers attempted to pull a car over on May 4 for reckless driving.

The car, described as a dark-colored Pontiac, drove off—leading to a police chase.

The car then drove into a ditch near the intersection of Jolly Road and Aurelius Street. The four people inside the car jumped out and ran off on foot.

Police attempted to chase the people with their K-9 unit but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

