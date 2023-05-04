Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for four people after they ran off during a traffic stop near Jolly Road early Thursday morning.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said officers attempted to pull a car over on May 4 for reckless driving.

The car, described as a dark-colored Pontiac, drove off—leading to a police chase.

The car then drove into a ditch near the intersection of Jolly Road and Aurelius Street. The four people inside the car jumped out and ran off on foot.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop (WILX)

Police attempted to chase the people with their K-9 unit but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

