Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks woman in shoplifting incident

LITCHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman.

According to authorities, she is a suspect involved in a shoplifting incident at a gas station in Litchfield. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

