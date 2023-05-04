First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a close call for us today, but it looks like any rain showers should stay to the north of Lansing. We see a mix of clouds and sun once again today. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs near 70º. Tonight under partly cloudy skies readings drop back to the upper 40s.

The weekend overall still looks pretty good for our part of the state. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday evening should be dry, but that will change late Saturday night with showers and thunderstorms passing through the area. We may have a few showers hold on into early Sunday before we get back to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Sunday climb to the mid 70s.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We will need to pay attention to any thunderstorms Monday since they could contain strong winds. High temperatures Monday will once again be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dry days with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 70º Wednesday and the mid 70s Thursday. Rain showers are expected again for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 5, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1987

Jackson Record High: 89º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 29º 1900

