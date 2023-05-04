First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is in May the 4th spirit

May the 4th be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole brings out his dark side when showing the 10-day forecast.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate Star Wars Day, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole brought out his dark side while he was showing the 10-day temperature forecast.

Darrin displayed a red lightsaber in the News 10 Today 6 a.m. show on May 4 and used it as a guide through the forecast—the force was strong with this one.

May the 4th be with you!

