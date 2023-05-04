First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is in May the 4th spirit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate Star Wars Day, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole brought out his dark side while he was showing the 10-day temperature forecast.

Darrin displayed a red lightsaber in the News 10 Today 6 a.m. show on May 4 and used it as a guide through the forecast—the force was strong with this one.

May the 4th be with you!

