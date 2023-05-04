Empty Plates Fundraiser returns to raise funds for Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of generous people in Mid-Michigan are finding ways to fight food insecurity, including through the 15th annual Empty Plates Fundraiser.

The event, hosted by the Greater Lansing Food Bank, took place Tuesday night at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State University’s campus. The fundraiser aims to deliver over 10 million meals to people in need this year. Attendees had the chance to support the goal through a silent auction.

Leia Cooper-Rigg, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, stressed the importance of community help in providing meals and food for the children’s backpack program, particularly during tough economic times.

Related: Greater Lansing Food Bank sees 26% increase in demand as food benefits end

“To help our community, to help our neighbors, to be able to provide meals, food for the children’s backpack program,” Cooper-Rigg said. “With this economy, we really see the need has increased and funding has decreased. So, again help from our community is really imperative.”

Those who could not attend the fundraiser can donate directly to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to support the cause.

You can donate on the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.