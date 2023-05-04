Empty Plates Fundraiser returns to raise funds for Greater Lansing Food Bank

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of generous people in Mid-Michigan are finding ways to fight food insecurity, including through the 15th annual Empty Plates Fundraiser.

The event, hosted by the Greater Lansing Food Bank, took place Tuesday night at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State University’s campus. The fundraiser aims to deliver over 10 million meals to people in need this year. Attendees had the chance to support the goal through a silent auction.

Leia Cooper-Rigg, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, stressed the importance of community help in providing meals and food for the children’s backpack program, particularly during tough economic times.

Related: Greater Lansing Food Bank sees 26% increase in demand as food benefits end

“To help our community, to help our neighbors, to be able to provide meals, food for the children’s backpack program,” Cooper-Rigg said. “With this economy, we really see the need has increased and funding has decreased. So, again help from our community is really imperative.”

Those who could not attend the fundraiser can donate directly to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to support the cause.

You can donate on the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan

Latest News

May is for Miracles: Dr. Guertin’s dedication
May is for Miracles: Dr. Guertin’s dedication to Sparrow Children’s Center
May is for Miracles: Ward Triplets
May is for Miracles: The big, challenging surprise of the Ward triplets
May is for Miracles: Ryan Cienki’s journey entering the world
May is for Miracles: Ryan Cienki’s journey entering the world
Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus