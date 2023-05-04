Eaton RESA program prepares students for careers in law enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students from the Eaton Regional Educational Service Agencies were given the opportunity to compete in a series of law enforcement scenarios at the 10th annual Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Competition.

Stephen Milam, a senior at Eaton RESA, spoke about how he has always wanted to help people and found his calling through the program.

“Throughout my whole life I’ve always wanted to help people,” Milam said. “Try to help anybody, even in their worst times, try to make their worst times a little bit better.”

Milam not only had the chance to use police simulations but also worked with law enforcement and criminal justice personnel in scenarios to gain as much real-life experience as possible. The competition, which is held annually, is designed to give students a taste of what they want to get into and prepare them for their future careers.

DeWitt Township Police Chief Matt Merony has volunteered at the competition for the past few years helping in every way he can.

“It’s preparation,” Merony said. “It’s giving them a taste of what they want to get into.”

Eaton RESA instructor Frank Medrano said the competition wouldn’t happen without the help of volunteers.

“The law enforcement agencies are investing in their future and these students here are their future,” Medrano said. “This is who they are going to be working with and working for.”

There’s a new generation of Law enforcement and their training starts in the RESA program.

The program is helping to create a new generation of law enforcement officers, who are getting a head start with the RESA programs. Students involved with the program not only gain great experience, but they’re also racking up college credits, helping them get a head start in their field.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.