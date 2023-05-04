East Lansing police officers accused of violating rules during Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three police officers from the East Lansing Police Department are facing accusations of violating departmental rules during a shooting incident in the Lake Lansing Meijer parking lot in April of 2022.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man - later identified as DeAnthony VanAtten - matching the description inside the store. When officers confronted VanAtten, he ran away and they pursued him into the parking lot, where he was shot.

VanAtten has since recovered from his injuries. He was charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

Read: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies

After a review of the evidence, Attorney General Dana Nessel said her department will not seek charges against the officers, stating that their decision to shoot was a reasonable use of force under the circumstances. However, other officers at the scene reportedly had unrelated violations.

On Wednesday evening, the East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a public meeting to discuss new reports from the Meijer shooting incident.

“The unfortunate part, the hard part is that policing has been developed over 400 years to protect police,” said Kath Edsell, the East Lansing Police Oversight Commissioner. “They literally can do just about anything and it doesn’t violate policy and it doesn’t violate laws and then they’re still protected by qualified immunity.”

At the meeting, East Lansing Police Captain Chad Pride provided a summary of the East Lansing Police Department’s internal investigation. He concluded that the two officers who shot Vanatten did not violate any policies, but three other officers at the scene had unrelated violations that did not pertain to the use of force.

“Seatbelt violation, chewing tobacco, not having PPE on when you’re doing first aid, those are they type of policies I found,” Pride said. “A body camera that was turned off for 45 seconds, I want to say. Those are the policy violations I found in the incident.”

While the two officers who fired shots would not face any criminal charges, seven felony charges were filed against VanAtten. The East Lansing City Council had formally asked Nessel to drop the case against VanAtten.

“I think that charging DeAnthony with seven felonies and a misdemeanor was outrageous,” Edsell said. “That’s not what she was asked to do and she went ahead and did it anyway and my feeling was that part was also a political decision.”

At the meeting, the commission filed a motion to keep this discussion point on the agenda for every meeting with no end date in sight.

