He’s not in A2 anymore: Dickinson commits to Kansas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s definitely not in Ann Arbor anymore. Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 player in the men’s college basketball transfer portal, has announced he is committing to Kansas.

The 7-foot-2 center made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Thursday morning. Just after midnight, Dickinson posted a lengthy message regarding his move on from Michigan, where he spent the last three years.

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” he stated in part. “The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and have called home for 3 years was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.” Read the full statement here.

Dickinson, a graduate transfer who plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in March.

Dickinson ends his career in Ann Arbor with the sixth-most career double-doubles in Wolverines basketball history and is the 31st player to get over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

