He’s not in A2 anymore: Dickinson commits to Kansas

Dickinson led the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season with an average of 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s definitely not in Ann Arbor anymore. Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 player in the men’s college basketball transfer portal, has announced he is committing to Kansas.

The 7-foot-2 center made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Thursday morning. Just after midnight, Dickinson posted a lengthy message regarding his move on from Michigan, where he spent the last three years.

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” he stated in part. “The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and have called home for 3 years was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.” Read the full statement here.

Dickinson, a graduate transfer who plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in March.

More: Dickinson leaving Michigan for transfer portal

Dickinson ends his career in Ann Arbor with the sixth-most career double-doubles in Wolverines basketball history and is the 31st player to get over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt sophomore softball player makes waves
Just two days after he joined teammates Coleman and Thorne in entering the transfer portal, and...
MSU’s Brantley withdraws name from transfer portal
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the...
Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11
Former Sexton, Bowling Green standout Karl Brooks was drafted by the Packers, and Michigan...
Notable local draft selections in 2023 NFL Draft