City of Jackson ranked #1 for small cities with ENERGY STAR-certified buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson might be small in population but it is surely big on saving energy. Every year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ranks cities based on their size; Jackson being in the small category.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Jackson has earned the top spot for ENERGY STAR-certified buildings among small cities.

In order for a building to be ENERGY STAR certified, it has to be ranked by the EPA out of 100 earning a score of 75 or higher. Buildings with scores that earn them certifications have to showcase that they’ve saved energy and helped protect the environment, based on strict standards set by the EPA.

“What this means is they’ve taken certain measures to reduce this energy usage and use it more effectively,” said City Spokesperson, Aaron Dimmick, “Jackson is an older city with a lot of historic properties, so it’s really great that we can have this distinction of having a lot of energy-efficient buildings because that shows you can actually do a lot with historic structures and you can do a lot in older cities.”

You might assume that a building taking energy-efficient steps has to be modern or heavily renovated, however, even the oldest of Jackson’s historical structures have been able to earn their certifications without changing their infrastructure. The property now known as the Morris Building holds a lot of historical significance in Jackson. The Morris building, built in 1855 was the first three-story building in the city that once used to house a Chinese restaurant known as the Fairy Garden. A few years back, the owner, William Deary, CEO of DEM Investments, was introduced to the ENERGY STAR certification.

“[I thought], there is no reason that we aren’t the number one most energy star certified small city in America,” Deary said.

Deary worked with Consumers Energy, another business local to Jackson, to see what steps he needed to take to make his property more energy efficient.

“Consumers Energy is there to help you really do the best you can - in terms of being smart with how you use energy and how you can reduce your energy costs and really embrace doing a better job for the environment and a better job for the planet,” Deary said.

As a business owner, Deary said he has saved money with the changes he’s made like using motion-sensor lights and a Smart Thermostat. As someone who also lives in the community, he said that he’s proud to be from a city that prioritizes its environment.

“Having a community that embraces doing good things, and doing the right things is important to everyone,” said Deary.

If you want to see what steps you can take to make your property ENERGY STAR certified, contact Aaron Dimick at 517-768-6458 or adimick@cityofjackson.org.

