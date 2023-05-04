Cedar Point opening for 154th season, unveils The Boardwalk

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) - Cedar Point is opening its 154th season with some changes and the newest additions to the thrill park.

Cedar Point is introducing its newest area—The Boardwalk.

Within The Boardwalk is Cedar Point’s newest ride, Wild Mouse, along with two relocated rides—Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn.

Cedar Point is also opening a new relaxation place called Cedar Point Grand Pavilion—a two-story dining and relaxation area.

On its main level, Grand Pavilion’s restaurant features:

  • Hand-crafted culinary items like dry-rubbed pork loin, funnel cake fried shrimp, noodle salad, carved rotisserie sandwiches and more.
  • Two large dining rooms that can convert to an open-air experience are located on both sides of the building.

On the second level, Grand Pavilion’s waterfront bar will serve frozen, traditional, and signature beverages and cocktails with an adjacent walk-up food service area to satisfy more minor cravings. Inside, the bar has numerous and comfortable spaces to gather and relax, while outdoors, three massive patios provide breathtaking views of the park, The Boardwalk and Lake Erie beach.

The 154th season opens on Saturday, May 6.

To purchase tickets or learn more about The Boardwalk, visit Cedar Point’s website.

