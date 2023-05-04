‘Buy Michigan’ proposal aims to keep more contract dollars in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan businesses may soon have a better chance of securing state contracts if a new proposal called the “Buy Michigan” plan becomes law.

The legislation aims to encourage the state to prioritize local businesses when it comes to awarding contract work, potentially giving companies in Greater Lansing a fighting chance against out-of-state vendors.

The proposal has been welcomed by local business owners, who believe it could help them compete with cheaper offers from outside companies and create new job opportunities, potentially making the state of Michigan their client.

“If it’s passed into law, it could bring more money to the company. More jobs for my business,” said Rob Bancroft, owner of a local landscape company.

Last year, businesses in Mid-Michigan earned more than $80 million in federal, state, and local government contracts, thanks in part to support from the Lansing Regional Chamber. The Chamber hopes that if the “Buy Michigan” plan is enacted, even more locally-owned companies will be added to the list.

“We want to keep that dollar here, employees here, and anything that we can continue to buy Michigan,” said Steve Japinga, a spokesperson for the Chamber.

Michigan currently contracts around $16 billion annually for goods and services. If the “Buy Michigan” plan becomes law, more of that income could stay within the state, benefitting local businesses and communities.

