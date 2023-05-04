19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
PacWest Bank says its considering ‘all options’ after its shares plunge more than 50%.
Credit crunch? Another bank in jeopardy as bank turmoil continues
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: JV’s Mets debut spoiled by Tigers
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing