What the Tech: More gadget gifts for Mother’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are less than two weeks until Mother’s Day.

If you’re struggling to find something you think she may like, you might want to consider a tech gadget.

This first gadget is good, not just for moms, but for anyone who might have to keep reheating the same cup of coffee in the microwave.

The Ember mug keeps hot drinks hot. The handsome coffee mug gets a charge from this coaster. But it doesn’t have to sit there like some other warming cups. Check this out. No matter where you take the mug, it keeps coffee or tea hot.

Using the Ember app she can select how hot she wants it. 142-degrees is perfect for sipping.

The Ember mug keeps it at exactly 142 degrees for about an hour and a half. and the handle doesn’t get hot like it might do if she re-heats her drink in the microwave. It also has a tea timer.

The Ember smart mug is handwashing safe. If mom has a pet, she’ll get a kick out of this pet robot.

The Youpet for dogs and cats is for their entertainment. A companion for when you’re not at home. The Youpet has a camera, microphone, and speaker so you can check in on them when you’re away. My cat loved the laser pointer. You control the robot with an app. It’ll take photos, and record video, and this button dispenses treats. Standby power for 15 days so you can check in when you’re on vacation.

A portable Bluetooth speaker is good for the home office or out in the garden. The Soundcore Motion+ offers some of the best sound and bass of any Bluetooth speaker under $100. The battery lasts about 12 hours and it’s super portable.

Or, if she’s always on the move, the Soundcore Frames sunglasses have 4 speakers so she can listen to music and talk on the phone hands-free. The speakers and microphones are in the arms and she can swap out the frames for her own style and there are many to choose from.

The open-ear design means she can listen to music but still hear things around her.

Whether mom spends time at her desk or out and about, any of these gadgets might be her favorite gift on Mother’s Day. You’ll be her favorite.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.