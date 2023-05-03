WATCH: FBI, victim’s family hold press conference on sextortion ring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca will announce an indictment in an international “sextortion” ring.

The family of a victim in the case, a 17-year-old from Marquette, Michigan will provide remarks during the virtual press conference.

“Sextortion” or sexual extortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.