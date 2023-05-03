Warm-up begins and recall election results
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pesky storm that has been creeping across the Great Lakes region is finally moving off to the east, leading to a long-awaited warm-up. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the day’s top headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- Warm-up starts today
- 31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
- General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
- East Lansing’s Albert EL Fresco set for grand reopening celebration on May 11
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 3, 2023
- Average High: 65º Average Low 43º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1959
- Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1938
- Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004
