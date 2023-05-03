Warm-up begins and recall election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pesky storm that has been creeping across the Great Lakes region is finally moving off to the east, leading to a long-awaited warm-up. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the day’s top headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 3, 2023

Average High: 65º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1959

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873

Jackson Record High: 89º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004

