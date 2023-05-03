Understanding when to start planting this spring

Lisa from Van Attas goes over what you can and cannot do when planting in your garden!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - May in Michigan can bring all sorts of weather which can hurt plants that we want to have in our garden!

Lisa from Van Attas talks to Studio 10 about what you can do this May in your yard and garden.

Plus she explains what kind of soil you need for certain plants.

Check out all her amazing tips in the video above.

For more information: https://www.vanattas.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan

Latest News

Claudia's Mom
Claudia Mom-inates her Mom
Van Atta's
Gardening 101 with Van Atta's
AlumniFi
Finance Tools Available for Young Adults Through AlumniFi and MSUFCU
Peter and the Starcatcher
Studio 10 Walks the Plank