Staudt on Sports LIVE: The return on JV and Mad Max

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on the mixed emotions Tigers fans may feel as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer return to Detroit, but donning New York Mets uniforms.

