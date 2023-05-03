Staudt on Sports LIVE: The return on JV and Mad Max
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on the mixed emotions Tigers fans may feel as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer return to Detroit, but donning New York Mets uniforms.
More:
- Hundreds gather to honor legacy of Lansing basketball legend George Fox
- MSU’s Brantley withdraws name from transfer portal
- US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
- Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.