Perry Public Schools plans to regroup grade levels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Perry Public Schools announced a learner-first realignment for all grade levels. This is due to the limited space available for early childhood classes.

“It’s so hard to call and I have to say I’m sorry we’re full,” said Michelle Klein.

Michelle Klein works in the current perry elementary school. She says families are having to wait up to a year and a half for childcare. “From January 1 through May 1 I have had 18 children add on just to my infant toddler list,” said Klein.

That’s 18 more than the licensed capacity of 20 kids. They are hoping additional space inside the building will help to raise the capacity. “Our elementary was bursting at the seams every year, and we were not able to serve our community the way we would like to,” said Lori Haven.

Lori Haven is the superintendent of Perry Schools. Soon, the elementary will now be an early learning center housing pre-k through 2nd grade.

“For early childhood from birth to five their brains are developing so fast. If we can get them into our care, we can help them along their journey and education,” said Klein.

The 3rd and 4th graders will then move to the upper elementary school, along with 5th and 6th graders. Leaving 7th and 8th graders moving in with the high schoolers. While it’s a concern for parents, Paul Smith says middle schoolers already take classes at the high school.

“We’re already sharing them. They’re already coming up and spending time at our high school,” said Paul Smith.

Smith has an 8th grader in the district who takes classes at the high school and hasn’t experienced any problems. The district is considering separate lunches and after-school functions.

The high school has more than 10 empty classrooms providing enough space for 7th and 8th-grade students. And helping to service more families.

“I just think the community of Perry there’s not a lot of options, and this is going to help our working families to get their children enrolled in education,” said Klein. An education with growth and development.

The new realignment of grades won’t take effect until fall of 2024. In the meantime, they’ll be actively seeking childcare staff to handle the additional capacity. The school district will be hosting a community conversation on May 16th starting at 6 p.m. at the high school.

