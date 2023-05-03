Officials release name of driver killed in Barry County crash
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRY COUNTYH, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name killed in a crash Monday morning in Rutland Township.
John Lewis Fisk, 41, from Hastings, Michigan died when a driver pulled into his path attempting to make a U-turn.
