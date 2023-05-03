Officials release name of driver killed in Barry County crash

(KLTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY COUNTYH, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name killed in a crash Monday morning in Rutland Township.

John Lewis Fisk, 41, from Hastings, Michigan died when a driver pulled into his path attempting to make a U-turn.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the weekend ahead. Plus Rachelle...
Improving weather is on the horizon and a sneak peek at Studio 10
Gaylord, Michigan
First Alert meteorologists explain the path to preparedness for Michigan severe weather
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the weekend ahead. Plus Rachelle...
Improving weather is on the horizon and a sneak peek at Studio 10