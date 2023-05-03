MSU graduates ready to face future challenges after overcoming difficult year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - May is scattered with final exams and graduation ceremonies as another semester comes to a close at Michigan State University.

This year, people in the campus community faced one obstacle after another. They’re reflecting and moving forward together.

When students, faculty and staff stepped foot on campus last fall, they’d already spent months battling COVID. Before they could catch their breath, their world was shattered again by a tragic mass shooting on campus that killed three students and injured five others.

“It’s always going to be a constant reminder,” said Brendan Schabath. “February 13 is going to come up every single year.”

Students at the college radio station Impact 89FM said it was a school year they will not forget.

“The whole country heard about it,” said Kalee Kniess. “I’m hoping that more people will come together as a community, like a Spartan community.”

For some Impact students, the role they played in keeping their peers informed through it all has stuck with them the most.

“I think we tried to do our best with providing the information in a safe and cautious way,” said Delaney Rogers.

Providing mental health services for people on campus was another crucial part of the healing process. Dr. Norman Beauchamp said students will continue to find a listening ear anywhere they go.

“It’s so important that in these moments, we in administration, faculty and staff listen to the students, understand their perspectives, learn from things that they think we can do better,” Beauchamp said.

For students at the radio station, they know they’re coming back to a place where they can feel at home.

“I feel like I’m more of an Impact worker than I am a student first,” said Samuel Kurtzmin. “Which is not necessarily the right mindset, but I’m really excited to come back to the Impact. As always that’s what keeps me coming back.”

Thousands of Spartans will cross the stage and graduate, but just as many will return to campus next year forever changed and ready to find a new normal.

