Montrose residents vote down marijuana ordinance

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - Montrose residents voted down an ordinance that would prohibit recreational marijuana establishments during Tuesday’s election.

The ordinance failed with 240 residents voting no and 232 voting yes.

As a result, recreational marijuana establishments are still allowed in the city.

For complete election results, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.