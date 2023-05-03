Montrose residents vote down marijuana ordinance

(wdbj7)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - Montrose residents voted down an ordinance that would prohibit recreational marijuana establishments during Tuesday’s election.

The ordinance failed with 240 residents voting no and 232 voting yes.

As a result, recreational marijuana establishments are still allowed in the city.

