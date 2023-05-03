Mid-Michigan’s young artists showcased in annual student art exhibit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s emerging young artists are taking center stage at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center’s 21st Annual Ingham Student Art Exhibit.

The exhibit showcases the creative talents of 50 students from kindergarten through high school in the Ingham County Intermediate School District,

Each school had the opportunity to submit up to 20 entries created during the current school year. After submission, a qualified juror reviewed the artwork and chose 50 pieces to be professionally framed and exhibited.

“The most exciting thing for me is just watching the students that I had freshman year on to their senior year, and seeing how much they develop,” said Mashon High School art teacher Yolanda Combs. “But it also helps the students know that when they are doing artwork, it is appreciated beyond just our classroom.”

The chosen artwork will be displayed for one year and can currently be viewed at the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center’s Student Gallery, the lobbies of the Michigan Education Leadership Group in Lansing, and the Ingham Intermediate School District in Mason.

