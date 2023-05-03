Michigan man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge.

Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The number of weapons this defendant possessed, despite being a prohibited person, combined with his drug dealing makes his conduct even more egregious,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Agents in 2022 discovered marijuana, ammunition and 18 firearms in the basement. Cornwell was not charged with a drug crime.

Cornwell “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing last year.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’

Latest News

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
Ford posts $1.76B 1Q profit largely on gas-powered vehicles
Special election results are in.
Adams Township Clerk, Supervisor lose recall election
Warm-Up Starts Today
31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot