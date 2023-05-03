MDARD receives over $800k for emergency preparedness training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received over $800,000 in federal funding for emergency preparedness training in Michigan.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding was part of a multi-state partnership for security in agriculture with the Nebraska and Ohio Departments of Agriculture.

The $829,114 funding was awarded to MDARD for:

All-Hazards Incident Command System training opportunities to animal health emergency responders across the nation, including state and federal departments of agriculture, industry and academic partners, and other animal disease response partners who will benefit from the trainings

Coordinated delivery of specialized emergency management training at centrally located Midwest locations and provided no-cost training and travel funding to animal health emergency responders from across the nation

The Incident Management Team capstone course will allow states the opportunity to train and exercise emergency response capabilities in a team setting

The department will act as the fiduciary and lead coordinator for training events to be held in Nebraska, Ohio, and Michigan over the next two years.

“Training is critical to preparedness and providing an effective and rapid response,” said Brad Deacon, director at MDARD’s Office of Legal Affairs and Emergency Management, which houses the department’s emergency response efforts. “State agriculture and animal health agencies without access to or the ability to travel to training is an impediment for emergency responders across the nation. MDARD is proud to help other agencies be ready to respond for whenever an emergency strikes.”

