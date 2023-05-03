May is for Miracles: Dr. Guertin’s dedication to Sparrow Children’s Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan doctor dedicates his life to ensuring that families have access to the best pediatric care for their loved ones in their time of need.

Dr. Stephen Guertin has played a pivotal role in making the Sparrow Children’s Center what it is today.

“Steve Guertin is an iconic figure that’s been at Sparrow for four decades. He’s a remarkable human being,” said Dr. David Kaufman, MSU Department of Neurology.

Iconic. That’s how Dr. Stephen Guertin is described by his colleagues.

For over 40 years, he’s paved the way for growth in pediatrics at Sparrow Hospital.

“He is so widely regarded as an expert,” said Kathleen Marble, Sparrow Nursing Director. “An expert in pediatric intensivist. He’s known across the state of Michigan, as well as across the nation.” From his leadership in the pediatric intensive care unit to the role he played in partnering Sparrow with the children’s miracle network, Guertin saved thousands of lives.

More than that, he’s made it possible for Greater Lansing families to get the care they need right at home.

“The care of sick newborns depends on the availability of pediatric sub-specialists, and he’s been a major advocate to bring all sub-specialists to the Lansing area, rather than sending a patient to an outlier hospital,” said Dr. Said Omar, Neonatology Divisional Chief.

While some people say it’s the work of Guertin alone that’s revolutionized pediatric care at Sparrow, especially when it comes to University of Michigan health at Sparrow children’s center, Guertin says it couldn’t be done without teamwork.

“It’s always been a matter of creating teams around what we needed to accomplish, and I feel that that happened,” said Dr. Guertin. “And I’m proud of the Sparrow Children’s Center as it exists, and I’m really proud of what it looks like it can become.”

Just a few months short of retirement, Guertin is now reflecting on the decades he spent at the bedsides of children from across mid-Michigan.

Of all the strides he made in his career, Guertin says one that brings him great pride is the relationship Sparrow Children’s Center built with the children’s miracle network. But the chance it gave Sparrow to connect with its community makes him even prouder.

“Nobody knew what it would mean,” said Dr. Guertin. “We’d never asked the community for help before, but we decided this was our opportunity to reach out to the community, have a dialogue with the community. Make them even better aware of what we were trying to do and what we were already doing.”

