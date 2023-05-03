Lansing JW Sexton High School reveals new J-Dubbs dog mascot

The new "J-Dubbs" mascot was revealed during a school assembly at J.W. Sexton High School on May 3, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has revealed its new J-Dubbs mascot for J.W. Sexton High School Wednesday.

The new dog mascot was voted on after months of input from students, staff and the community. The Sexton logo will remain a red block S.

“I’m really proud of our students and the process we went through to select the new mascot,” said Sexton principal Dan Boggan III. “Mascots and logos for any organization evolve over time, and we were way past due for a change for many reasons at Sexton.”

Background: Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

In December, the Lansing School Board of Education voted to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. It received a $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund to support the process of changing this Sexton name and imagery from the “Big Reds.”

Related: ‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name

