Ingham County man wins over $620k in random drawing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County man was selected in a random drawing on April 12 and won over $620,000.

The 51-year-old man, who remains anonymous, was eligible in the random drawing by playing Michigan Lottery games online and earned entries for the Monthly Jackpot.

“I like playing all of the second chance games and I always hoped I would win big on one of them,” said the man. “I was at work one day and saw an incoming call, but I didn’t recognize the phone number, so I didn’t answer. I listened to the voicemail a few minutes later and found out it was the Lottery, but I wasn’t sure what they were calling about. When I called the Lottery back and was told I had won a $625,162 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, I was in awe. Although I always hoped I would win, I never thought I actually would, so it is an incredible feeling!”

He won a total of $625,162. He plans to pay bills and save the rest for retirement with his winnings.

