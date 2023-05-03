Improving weather is on the horizon and a sneak peek at Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a rough start to the week as we began the month of May, we get back into some much better weather moving forward. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the weekend ahead. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s ahead on Studio 10, including who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and where Michigan ranks on a list that ranked the best states in the country.

More:

FBI, victim’s family speak on sextortion ring charges

Adams Township Clerk, Supervisor lose recall election

Mid-Michigan’s young artists showcased in annual student art exhibit

31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 3, 2023

Average High: 65º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1959

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873

Jackson Record High: 89º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.