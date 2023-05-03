Improving weather is on the horizon and a sneak peek at Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a rough start to the week as we began the month of May, we get back into some much better weather moving forward. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the weekend ahead. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s ahead on Studio 10, including who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and where Michigan ranks on a list that ranked the best states in the country.

More:

FBI, victim’s family speak on sextortion ring charges

Adams Township Clerk, Supervisor lose recall election

Mid-Michigan’s young artists showcased in annual student art exhibit

31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 3, 2023

  • Average High: 65º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1959
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’

Latest News

Gaylord, Michigan
First Alert meteorologists explain the path to preparedness for Michigan severe weather
The logo for Norwegian company Nel is displayed at their facility in Heroya, Norway, on April...
Going green: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM
Eaton County Sheriff's Office recover stolen handgun
Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies recover loaded handgun after following masked man
Three men have been charged following an investigation into an internet sextortion ring that...
FBI, victim’s family speak on sextortion ring charges